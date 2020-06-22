11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP

Amenities

Situated on a large 1/3 acre lot, this 4300 sqft, 3-car garage home has plenty to offer. As you enter the home, you are greeted by the formal living and dining rooms and formal office with dual french doors and hardwired ethernet. An inviting large breakfast nook opposes the gourmet kitchen with 42 inch cabinets with crown molding, top of the line stainless steel appliances, and large center island, perfect for hosting. All surfaces are covered in opulent quartz! The open concept kitchen flows right into the massive family room, with full length windows and prewiring for a surround sound speaker system. The family room overlooks a large lanai perfect for outdoor living. Retire to your expansive master bedroom with his and hers dual sinks and granite vanity. This would not be complete without the deep walk-in closet offering endless storage space! In addition to the master ensuite, on the first floor there are 3 spacious bedrooms and two full baths. Separating the two rooms is a large open play space/exercise area. Last but not least, a substantial upstairs loft offers endless storage space or even a massive home theater, already prewired for surround sound speakers! This loft is complete with a half bath. Home is equipped with washer and dryer Call to see this home today!