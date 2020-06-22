All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:39 AM

11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP

11844 Newberry Grove Loop · No Longer Available
Location

11844 Newberry Grove Loop, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Situated on a large 1/3 acre lot, this 4300 sqft, 3-car garage home has plenty to offer. As you enter the home, you are greeted by the formal living and dining rooms and formal office with dual french doors and hardwired ethernet. An inviting large breakfast nook opposes the gourmet kitchen with 42 inch cabinets with crown molding, top of the line stainless steel appliances, and large center island, perfect for hosting. All surfaces are covered in opulent quartz! The open concept kitchen flows right into the massive family room, with full length windows and prewiring for a surround sound speaker system. The family room overlooks a large lanai perfect for outdoor living. Retire to your expansive master bedroom with his and hers dual sinks and granite vanity. This would not be complete without the deep walk-in closet offering endless storage space! In addition to the master ensuite, on the first floor there are 3 spacious bedrooms and two full baths. Separating the two rooms is a large open play space/exercise area. Last but not least, a substantial upstairs loft offers endless storage space or even a massive home theater, already prewired for surround sound speakers! This loft is complete with a half bath. Home is equipped with washer and dryer Call to see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP have any available units?
11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP have?
Some of 11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP does offer parking.
Does 11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP have a pool?
No, 11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11844 NEWBERRY GROVE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
