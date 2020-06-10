11829 Whisper Creek Dr

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL (WAC) 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE !!! - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 1/2 off first months rent, with approved credit!! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage located in Rivercrest has it all !!! Oak cabinetry, granite counter tops in both the kitchens AND bathrooms. Oversized ceramic tiles, open split floor plan and volume ceilings are just some of the beauty of this home.



Community features include two Resort style heated pools, pool cabana bar, playgrounds, lighted tennis/basketball courts, fitness trails and surrounding water features make this an amazing place to live.



Small pets possible with non refundable pet fee ($300/pet).



To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net



Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.



HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy.



(RLNE3198600)