Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

11829 Whisper Creek Dr

11829 Whisper Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11829 Whisper Creek Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
MOVE IN SPECIAL (WAC) 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE !!! - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 1/2 off first months rent, with approved credit!! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage located in Rivercrest has it all !!! Oak cabinetry, granite counter tops in both the kitchens AND bathrooms. Oversized ceramic tiles, open split floor plan and volume ceilings are just some of the beauty of this home.

Community features include two Resort style heated pools, pool cabana bar, playgrounds, lighted tennis/basketball courts, fitness trails and surrounding water features make this an amazing place to live.

Small pets possible with non refundable pet fee ($300/pet).

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

HOA Application:

HOA application is also required prior to tenant occupancy.

(RLNE3198600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11829 Whisper Creek Dr have any available units?
11829 Whisper Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11829 Whisper Creek Dr have?
Some of 11829 Whisper Creek Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11829 Whisper Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11829 Whisper Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11829 Whisper Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11829 Whisper Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11829 Whisper Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11829 Whisper Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 11829 Whisper Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11829 Whisper Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11829 Whisper Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11829 Whisper Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 11829 Whisper Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 11829 Whisper Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11829 Whisper Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11829 Whisper Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
