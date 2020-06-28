11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE

Amenities

Located in Summerfield Village, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home offers an open floor plan, split bedroom layout, screened patio, large yard and 3 car garage. As you enter the home you are greeted by the formal living and dining spaces that overlook the patio and nicely landscaped yard. The large Master suite is located at the front of the house with large walk-in closet, dual sinks in the bath with walk-in shower and separate tub. The kitchen overlooks the great room, eat-in space and screened patio offering plenty of natural lighting and great for entertaining. Two bedrooms share a bath in off the main living space and an additional bedroom and bath are located at the back of the home. Washer and dryer are included in the large laundry room and a 3 car garage offers plenty of extra storage space. Summerfield community amenities include 2 swimming pools, gym, indoor/outdoor basketball courts and golf course!