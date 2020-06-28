All apartments in Riverview
11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE

11815 Big Bear Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11815 Big Bear Circle, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Located in Summerfield Village, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home offers an open floor plan, split bedroom layout, screened patio, large yard and 3 car garage. As you enter the home you are greeted by the formal living and dining spaces that overlook the patio and nicely landscaped yard. The large Master suite is located at the front of the house with large walk-in closet, dual sinks in the bath with walk-in shower and separate tub. The kitchen overlooks the great room, eat-in space and screened patio offering plenty of natural lighting and great for entertaining. Two bedrooms share a bath in off the main living space and an additional bedroom and bath are located at the back of the home. Washer and dryer are included in the large laundry room and a 3 car garage offers plenty of extra storage space. Summerfield community amenities include 2 swimming pools, gym, indoor/outdoor basketball courts and golf course!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE have any available units?
11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE have?
Some of 11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11815 BIG BEAR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
