11642 Tropical Isle Ln

Gorgeous 4/2/2 home located in the desirable community of South Cove!! This home displays an open layout with carpeting throughout the living room and ceiling fans. Spacious ceramic tiled kitchen with eating space, appliances are stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Additional storage is available with your kitchen closet pantry. This split bedroom floor plan is perfect that features four bedrooms and two bathrooms with the master easily providing enough space for king-sized furniture suite. Master bathroom features ceramic tile as well with dual vanities, garden tub, and separate stand-shower. Washer/dryer connections are available for your convenience in the laundry closet. Attached 2 car garage that offers additional storage. This property also includes an outdoor area to enjoy with a screened lanai, perfect for entertaining. Community amenities are available to residents such as a beautiful pool, playground, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. Do not miss this opportunity to live in a desirable location with easy access to I-75, shopping, restaurants and more. Occupied, Available 4/15/2020.