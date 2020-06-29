All apartments in Riverview
Last updated March 14 2020 at 7:46 AM

11642 Tropical Isle Ln

11642 Tropical Isle Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11642 Tropical Isle Lane, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous 4/2/2 home located in the desirable community of South Cove!! This home displays an open layout with carpeting throughout the living room and ceiling fans. Spacious ceramic tiled kitchen with eating space, appliances are stove, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher. Additional storage is available with your kitchen closet pantry. This split bedroom floor plan is perfect that features four bedrooms and two bathrooms with the master easily providing enough space for king-sized furniture suite. Master bathroom features ceramic tile as well with dual vanities, garden tub, and separate stand-shower. Washer/dryer connections are available for your convenience in the laundry closet. Attached 2 car garage that offers additional storage. This property also includes an outdoor area to enjoy with a screened lanai, perfect for entertaining. Community amenities are available to residents such as a beautiful pool, playground, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. Do not miss this opportunity to live in a desirable location with easy access to I-75, shopping, restaurants and more. Occupied, Available 4/15/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11642 Tropical Isle Ln have any available units?
11642 Tropical Isle Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11642 Tropical Isle Ln have?
Some of 11642 Tropical Isle Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11642 Tropical Isle Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11642 Tropical Isle Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11642 Tropical Isle Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11642 Tropical Isle Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11642 Tropical Isle Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11642 Tropical Isle Ln offers parking.
Does 11642 Tropical Isle Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11642 Tropical Isle Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11642 Tropical Isle Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11642 Tropical Isle Ln has a pool.
Does 11642 Tropical Isle Ln have accessible units?
No, 11642 Tropical Isle Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11642 Tropical Isle Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11642 Tropical Isle Ln has units with dishwashers.

