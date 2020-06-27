11632 TROPICAL ISLE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and a shaded, beautifully landscaped yard that wraps around to the back of the home, where you’ll find a covered patio and lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, lots of natural lighting, cozy bedrooms, updated, spacious bathrooms, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!