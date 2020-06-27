11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move in Ready home in great location. This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath boasts a galley kitchen complete with granite countertops, wood cabinets, a corner pantry, and a large island that overlooks the great room and dining area. A half bath is conveniently located off of the living area for guests. The spacious master bedroom overlooks the back yard and includes double closets, a double vanity, and separate shower and garden tub. Upon entering the home, the front two bedrooms and second full bath are offset to the right, and the fourth bedroom is down a hallway to the left, creating a nice added privacy for those rooms. At the back of the home, a covered lanai and fenced in yard provides the perfect place to relax. This home is very versatile and can fit the needs of the entire family. Rent includes lawn care and maintenance.