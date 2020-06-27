All apartments in Riverview
Riverview, FL
11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE
11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE

11619 Warren Oaks Place · No Longer Available
Location

11619 Warren Oaks Place, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Ready home in great location. This spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath boasts a galley kitchen complete with granite countertops, wood cabinets, a corner pantry, and a large island that overlooks the great room and dining area. A half bath is conveniently located off of the living area for guests. The spacious master bedroom overlooks the back yard and includes double closets, a double vanity, and separate shower and garden tub. Upon entering the home, the front two bedrooms and second full bath are offset to the right, and the fourth bedroom is down a hallway to the left, creating a nice added privacy for those rooms. At the back of the home, a covered lanai and fenced in yard provides the perfect place to relax. This home is very versatile and can fit the needs of the entire family. Rent includes lawn care and maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE have any available units?
11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE have?
Some of 11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE offers parking.
Does 11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE have a pool?
No, 11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11619 WARREN OAKS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
