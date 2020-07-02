All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD

11411 Sage Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11411 Sage Canyon Rd, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Concord floor plan is a 2,580 square feet, six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car garage, you have plenty of space for the family and extra room to play. Your large and spacious kitchen makes it easy to whip up a meal for the entire family, equipped with a full-size pantry and plenty of prep and storage space. Enjoy and find time to relax in your new oversized living room. You’ll find a downstairs bedroom and bathroom for convenience and also serves as the perfect space for an office or guest bedroom, separate from the second-floor bedrooms. As you make your way upstairs, you'll find the master suite along with four additional bedrooms. The loft will be a favorite hangout for all. Touchstone offers a new opportunity for homebuyers who want a new community filled with family-friendly amenities in an outstanding location just minutes from all that Tampa Bay has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD have any available units?
11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD have?
Some of 11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD offers parking.
Does 11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD have a pool?
No, 11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa