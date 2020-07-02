11411 SAGE CANYON ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

The Concord floor plan is a 2,580 square feet, six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a two-car garage, you have plenty of space for the family and extra room to play. Your large and spacious kitchen makes it easy to whip up a meal for the entire family, equipped with a full-size pantry and plenty of prep and storage space. Enjoy and find time to relax in your new oversized living room. You’ll find a downstairs bedroom and bathroom for convenience and also serves as the perfect space for an office or guest bedroom, separate from the second-floor bedrooms. As you make your way upstairs, you'll find the master suite along with four additional bedrooms. The loft will be a favorite hangout for all. Touchstone offers a new opportunity for homebuyers who want a new community filled with family-friendly amenities in an outstanding location just minutes from all that Tampa Bay has to offer.