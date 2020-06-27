11406 HUDSON HILLS LANE

Amazing model home now available for rent to regular public. Builder lease ending soon. This is your opportunity to grab this unit. Beauty backing to pond with extended lanai tons of upgrades, irrigational landscaping. A must see!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
