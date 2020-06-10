All apartments in Riverview
Last updated April 25 2019 at 2:52 AM

11404 Bridge Pine Drive

11404 Bridge Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11404 Bridge Pine Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW paint inside and out! NEW flooring throughout with no carpet whatsoever. NEW A/C unit and new appliances and NEWER fixtures. Corian Countertops and 42" Cabinets in the kitchen coupled with stainless Steel appliances add some real class and distinction to this beauty of a home. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage is practically like new where it counts!! Play-set in backyard will convey with the home. Laundry sink in oversized laundry room. Screened lanai so you can enjoy the outside without being bothered by pest. Huge master bedroom with his and her closets coupled with a coffee bar right in the Master Suite!! Huge shower and separate garden tub make this home accommodating for just about anyone!! Come see it up close and personally as it is quite the find!!

Listing Courtesy Of EXP REALTY LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11404 Bridge Pine Drive have any available units?
11404 Bridge Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11404 Bridge Pine Drive have?
Some of 11404 Bridge Pine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11404 Bridge Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11404 Bridge Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11404 Bridge Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11404 Bridge Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11404 Bridge Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11404 Bridge Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 11404 Bridge Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11404 Bridge Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11404 Bridge Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 11404 Bridge Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11404 Bridge Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 11404 Bridge Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11404 Bridge Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11404 Bridge Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
