11340 HUDSON HILLS LANE

**OFFERING $500 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT WITH EXTENDED LEASE TERM** This spacious home offers generously sized rooms and is designed to maximize each of its 1,948 square feet. The unique entry offers a convenient half bath just off the foyer and tile flooring that extends through the entire first floor.

The large family room is a great gathering space next to the kitchen and adjoining dining room. The kitchen features 42" wood cabinets, granite counter tops, a large center preparation island / breakfast bar, upgraded stainless-steel appliances and plenty of recessed lighting. The dining space connects to the back porch through sliding glass doors and overlooks the backyard.

Upstairs, the home’s bedrooms surround a spacious loft area. The master suite features a large closet and en-suite bath with dual-basin vanity, granite counters, walk-in shower and garden tub.

Located just south of Big Bend Rd, this like new home is bright, modern and move in ready. Schedule your showing today!