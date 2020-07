Amenities

pet friendly pool playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect Location! - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for more information. Over 2100 s/f 4 bedroom 2 bath split bedroom plan. This home has it all! Large kitchen with breakfast bar and eat-in area. Formal living, dining room and huge family room. Tons of natural light throughout the house. The lanai is screened and overlooks the huge fenced in yard. Must see!! A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in along with any rent and deposits.



(RLNE3883469)