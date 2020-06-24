11112 STAFFORD LANE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Available for immediate occupancy. Brandon Riverview Area - Near Bloomingdale & Providence - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with carport on a quiet dead end street! Completely updated!! Updated kitchen cabinets, sink, faucet, countertops, light fixtures, appliances, bathroom vanities, mirrors and more! NO CARPET - wood looking vinyl in all bedrooms and tile in all main areas, large fenced yard, carport, fenced backyard, additional storage shed, storage room,washer & dryer hook-ups, central heat and air and much more! Open floor plan with kitchen open to family room and eating area. Kitchen bar area for additional seating. Convenient to everything!! Near I-75, Crosstown, Brandon Mall, restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, etc! Please drive by the property first, there is no sign, but once you drive by it call your Realtor to schedule an appointment to see the inside. If you respond via email, you MUST include your phone number to receive a response. This ad will be removed when the property is rented. Application will include rental history check, credit check, background, and income check.