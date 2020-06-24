All apartments in Riverview
11112 STAFFORD LANE

11112 Stafford Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11112 Stafford Lane, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Available for immediate occupancy. Brandon Riverview Area - Near Bloomingdale & Providence - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home with carport on a quiet dead end street! Completely updated!! Updated kitchen cabinets, sink, faucet, countertops, light fixtures, appliances, bathroom vanities, mirrors and more! NO CARPET - wood looking vinyl in all bedrooms and tile in all main areas, large fenced yard, carport, fenced backyard, additional storage shed, storage room,washer & dryer hook-ups, central heat and air and much more! Open floor plan with kitchen open to family room and eating area. Kitchen bar area for additional seating. Convenient to everything!! Near I-75, Crosstown, Brandon Mall, restaurants, shopping, grocery stores, etc! Please drive by the property first, there is no sign, but once you drive by it call your Realtor to schedule an appointment to see the inside. If you respond via email, you MUST include your phone number to receive a response. This ad will be removed when the property is rented. Application will include rental history check, credit check, background, and income check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11112 STAFFORD LANE have any available units?
11112 STAFFORD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11112 STAFFORD LANE have?
Some of 11112 STAFFORD LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11112 STAFFORD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11112 STAFFORD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11112 STAFFORD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11112 STAFFORD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 11112 STAFFORD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11112 STAFFORD LANE offers parking.
Does 11112 STAFFORD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11112 STAFFORD LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11112 STAFFORD LANE have a pool?
No, 11112 STAFFORD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11112 STAFFORD LANE have accessible units?
No, 11112 STAFFORD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11112 STAFFORD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11112 STAFFORD LANE has units with dishwashers.
