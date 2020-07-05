11106 Leland Groves Dr

Amenities
Brand New Home in Carlton Lakes - Brand new WATERFRONT home, just completed March 2020! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan and is available now. Brand new kitchen, with rich dark cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast/snack bar, a LARGE closet pantry and little breakfast nook. This overlooks the spacious family room and covered lanai with beautiful wooded views of the conservation area. There is a separate dining area towards the front of the home. The master bedroom is roomy with private bath containing large walk-in shower, double vanity, and a HUGE walk-in closet. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. SMART HOME with SkyBell doorbell. Community amenities include resort pool, tennis, clubhouse, fire pit, playground, game room and park.
