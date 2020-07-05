All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 11106 Leland Groves Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
11106 Leland Groves Dr
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

11106 Leland Groves Dr

11106 Leland Groves Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11106 Leland Groves Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
game room
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Brand New Home in Carlton Lakes - Brand new WATERFRONT home, just completed March 2020! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan and is available now. Brand new kitchen, with rich dark cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast/snack bar, a LARGE closet pantry and little breakfast nook. This overlooks the spacious family room and covered lanai with beautiful wooded views of the conservation area. There is a separate dining area towards the front of the home. The master bedroom is roomy with private bath containing large walk-in shower, double vanity, and a HUGE walk-in closet. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. SMART HOME with SkyBell doorbell. Community amenities include resort pool, tennis, clubhouse, fire pit, playground, game room and park.

(RLNE5698797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11106 Leland Groves Dr have any available units?
11106 Leland Groves Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11106 Leland Groves Dr have?
Some of 11106 Leland Groves Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11106 Leland Groves Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11106 Leland Groves Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11106 Leland Groves Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11106 Leland Groves Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11106 Leland Groves Dr offer parking?
No, 11106 Leland Groves Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11106 Leland Groves Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11106 Leland Groves Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11106 Leland Groves Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11106 Leland Groves Dr has a pool.
Does 11106 Leland Groves Dr have accessible units?
No, 11106 Leland Groves Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11106 Leland Groves Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11106 Leland Groves Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Azola
9303 Cobalt Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
Windsor Club at Legacy Park
9905 Windsor Club Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Palms at Magnolia Park
9104 Canopy Oak Lane
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
The Enclave at Tranquility Lake
9707 Tranquility Lake Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa