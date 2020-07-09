11007 Hoffner Edge Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

3 /2 Spacious Home in Summerfield, near Golf Course! This home offers plenty of room for all that you require! The family room and living room are massively large with great vantage points. Kitchen offers beautiful granite countertops with tons of cupboard space and a eat in area as you overlook the backyard. A large additional study is awaiting your personal touches. The master bedroom with walk in closets has a stunning master bathroom with dual vanities, relaxing garden tub, and separate standalone shower. Perfect for your own spa like experience! Or relax and enjoy the golf course views from the back covered patio and let in the Florida sunshine with the extra wide sliding glass doors. RARE 3 Car garage!! Mature landscaping in this oasis is all of that and then some!! Enjoy the many benefits of the Summerfield Community amenities which include 2 pools, Beach Volley Ball, Lighted Tennis Courts, 2 baseball fields, and playground! This home and community offer everything you need! This is not a pet friendly home that is tenant occupied. No utilities are included in this monthly rent. Available 5/1/2019



