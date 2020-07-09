All apartments in Riverview
Location

11007 Hoffner Edge Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1215e50ea ----
3 /2 Spacious Home in Summerfield, near Golf Course! This home offers plenty of room for all that you require! The family room and living room are massively large with great vantage points. Kitchen offers beautiful granite countertops with tons of cupboard space and a eat in area as you overlook the backyard. A large additional study is awaiting your personal touches. The master bedroom with walk in closets has a stunning master bathroom with dual vanities, relaxing garden tub, and separate standalone shower. Perfect for your own spa like experience! Or relax and enjoy the golf course views from the back covered patio and let in the Florida sunshine with the extra wide sliding glass doors. RARE 3 Car garage!! Mature landscaping in this oasis is all of that and then some!! Enjoy the many benefits of the Summerfield Community amenities which include 2 pools, Beach Volley Ball, Lighted Tennis Courts, 2 baseball fields, and playground! This home and community offer everything you need! This is not a pet friendly home that is tenant occupied. No utilities are included in this monthly rent. Available 5/1/2019

Carpet
Ceramic Tile
Clubhouse
Community Pool
Disposal
Garage
Granite Counter
Hoa
Pet Restrictions
Views
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11007 Hoffner Edge Dr have any available units?
11007 Hoffner Edge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 11007 Hoffner Edge Dr have?
Some of 11007 Hoffner Edge Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11007 Hoffner Edge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11007 Hoffner Edge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11007 Hoffner Edge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11007 Hoffner Edge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11007 Hoffner Edge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11007 Hoffner Edge Dr offers parking.
Does 11007 Hoffner Edge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11007 Hoffner Edge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11007 Hoffner Edge Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11007 Hoffner Edge Dr has a pool.
Does 11007 Hoffner Edge Dr have accessible units?
No, 11007 Hoffner Edge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11007 Hoffner Edge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11007 Hoffner Edge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

