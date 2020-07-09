11007 Hoffner Edge Dr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a1215e50ea ----
3 /2 Spacious Home in Summerfield, near Golf Course! This home offers plenty of room for all that you require! The family room and living room are massively large with great vantage points. Kitchen offers beautiful granite countertops with tons of cupboard space and a eat in area as you overlook the backyard. A large additional study is awaiting your personal touches. The master bedroom with walk in closets has a stunning master bathroom with dual vanities, relaxing garden tub, and separate standalone shower. Perfect for your own spa like experience! Or relax and enjoy the golf course views from the back covered patio and let in the Florida sunshine with the extra wide sliding glass doors. RARE 3 Car garage!! Mature landscaping in this oasis is all of that and then some!! Enjoy the many benefits of the Summerfield Community amenities which include 2 pools, Beach Volley Ball, Lighted Tennis Courts, 2 baseball fields, and playground! This home and community offer everything you need! This is not a pet friendly home that is tenant occupied. No utilities are included in this monthly rent. Available 5/1/2019
Carpet
Ceramic Tile
Clubhouse
Community Pool
Disposal
Garage
Granite Counter
Hoa
Pet Restrictions
Views
Washer/Dryer Hookups