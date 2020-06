Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious four bedroom home with loft and fenced yard. Large living/dining room combo and kitchen opens to the family room. Kitchen with tons of counter space and cabinets. Upstairs you have a loft with built in desk and cabinets. Supersized master with double door entry, walk-in closet and roomy master bath. Laundry room is upstairs. Fully fenced yard with a nice large corner lot. HOA requires up to 30 days to review lease prior to move in.