Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10904 Summerton Dr

10904 Summerton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10904 Summerton Drive, Riverview, FL 33579

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing 4bd/3ba Home on a Golfcourse! - Property Id: 96408

This fabulous 4 BR plus Den/Bonus room is beautifully situated on the 13th hole of Summerfield Crossings Gol Club. Dramatic entry greets you with cathedral ceilings. On your left is the living/dining area that leads to the spacious kitchen with an eat in breakfast nook and designer granite counter tops with matching black appliances. Kitchen also features a breakfast/cafe counter and opens to the family/great room. A functional den/office is situated off of the family room that can double as a fifth bedroom on the first floor. Upgraded laminate wood flooring in main living areas and designer paint throughout. Upstairs features 4 spacious bedrooms that includes an oversized master bedroom. The en suite masterbath features double sink, garden tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet. This golf community is located close to shopping, restaurants and near I-75 for quick access to Downtown Tampa or the beautiful white sandy beaches of Anna Maria Island and Siesta Key.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96408
Property Id 96408

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4651557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10904 Summerton Dr have any available units?
10904 Summerton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10904 Summerton Dr have?
Some of 10904 Summerton Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10904 Summerton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10904 Summerton Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10904 Summerton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10904 Summerton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10904 Summerton Dr offer parking?
No, 10904 Summerton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10904 Summerton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10904 Summerton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10904 Summerton Dr have a pool?
No, 10904 Summerton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10904 Summerton Dr have accessible units?
No, 10904 Summerton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10904 Summerton Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10904 Summerton Dr has units with dishwashers.
