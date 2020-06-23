10904 Summerton Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing 4bd/3ba Home on a Golfcourse! - Property Id: 96408



This fabulous 4 BR plus Den/Bonus room is beautifully situated on the 13th hole of Summerfield Crossings Gol Club. Dramatic entry greets you with cathedral ceilings. On your left is the living/dining area that leads to the spacious kitchen with an eat in breakfast nook and designer granite counter tops with matching black appliances. Kitchen also features a breakfast/cafe counter and opens to the family/great room. A functional den/office is situated off of the family room that can double as a fifth bedroom on the first floor. Upgraded laminate wood flooring in main living areas and designer paint throughout. Upstairs features 4 spacious bedrooms that includes an oversized master bedroom. The en suite masterbath features double sink, garden tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet. This golf community is located close to shopping, restaurants and near I-75 for quick access to Downtown Tampa or the beautiful white sandy beaches of Anna Maria Island and Siesta Key.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96408

Property Id 96408



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4651557)