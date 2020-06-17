10825 JoHanna Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse gym pool

Mediterranean style town home available for rent



Beautiful 3 bed and 2.5 bath water view Mediterranean style town home available for rent. Living/Dining room combo, open floor plan. Ample kitchen size with breakfast bar and lots counter-space! All bedrooms upstairs. Master bath features LARGE walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with garden tub and tile shower. Nice landscaping, sliding doors to open patio out back. Great location just minutes from Brandon Shopping, restaurants I-75 and much more. This unit also features tile floors throughout and carpet. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool is right across the street, fitness center and much more.



3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3UCuQs5Mnhq



Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements on line thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door, along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application details page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.



