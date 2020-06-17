All apartments in Riverview
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

10825 JoHanna Avenue

10825 Johanna Avenue · (813) 694-1422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10825 Johanna Avenue, Riverview, FL 33578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1602 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
gym
pool
Mediterranean style town home available for rent

Beautiful 3 bed and 2.5 bath water view Mediterranean style town home available for rent. Living/Dining room combo, open floor plan. Ample kitchen size with breakfast bar and lots counter-space! All bedrooms upstairs. Master bath features LARGE walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with garden tub and tile shower. Nice landscaping, sliding doors to open patio out back. Great location just minutes from Brandon Shopping, restaurants I-75 and much more. This unit also features tile floors throughout and carpet. Community features a clubhouse, swimming pool is right across the street, fitness center and much more.

3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3UCuQs5Mnhq

Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements on line thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door, along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application details page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.

Holding fee is one month’s rent.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.

HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10825 JoHanna Avenue have any available units?
10825 JoHanna Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10825 JoHanna Avenue have?
Some of 10825 JoHanna Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10825 JoHanna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10825 JoHanna Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10825 JoHanna Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10825 JoHanna Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10825 JoHanna Avenue offer parking?
No, 10825 JoHanna Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10825 JoHanna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10825 JoHanna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10825 JoHanna Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10825 JoHanna Avenue has a pool.
Does 10825 JoHanna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10825 JoHanna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10825 JoHanna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10825 JoHanna Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
