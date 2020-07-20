10698 Laguna Drive

Amenities

Work AND play in paradise! This elegantly furnished & fully appointed, 3-bedroom 2 1/2 bath penthouse apartment overlooks the Caloosahatchee River, is just minutes to Southwest Floridas most beautiful beaches, yet is within a 30-minute drive to most of Fort Myers and Lee Countys primary business centers including Estero, RSW International Airport, and downtown. Come home from a busy day in time to enjoy the gorgeous sunset views from your balcony, unwind by relaxing in the hot tub or taking a dip in the pool, and plan your weekend beach days at nearby Sanibel Island or Fort Myers Beach. Being productive in SW Florida AND enjoying the best of its vacation assets need not be mutually exclusive activities if you schedule your stay in this ideally located and secure home away from home for your next business assignment in the area. Additional conveniences include:



Wireless, high-speed Internet

Gated community and secure elevator access

Parking

Cable TV and DVD/Blueray players in each room

California King bed in the Master and 2nd bedrooms/Queen bed and queen sleeper sofa in 3rd bedroom

iPod/iPad clocks/speakers in each room

Beach chairs & coolers

Rental Car option available for you, your colleague, a spouse, or other co-tenant (call for details)