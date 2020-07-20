All apartments in Riverview
Last updated September 10 2019 at 8:44 AM

10698 Laguna Drive

10698 Laguna Plains Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10698 Laguna Plains Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
elevator
business center
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Work AND play in paradise! This elegantly furnished & fully appointed, 3-bedroom 2 1/2 bath penthouse apartment overlooks the Caloosahatchee River, is just minutes to Southwest Floridas most beautiful beaches, yet is within a 30-minute drive to most of Fort Myers and Lee Countys primary business centers including Estero, RSW International Airport, and downtown. Come home from a busy day in time to enjoy the gorgeous sunset views from your balcony, unwind by relaxing in the hot tub or taking a dip in the pool, and plan your weekend beach days at nearby Sanibel Island or Fort Myers Beach. Being productive in SW Florida AND enjoying the best of its vacation assets need not be mutually exclusive activities if you schedule your stay in this ideally located and secure home away from home for your next business assignment in the area. Additional conveniences include:

Wireless, high-speed Internet
Gated community and secure elevator access
Parking
Cable TV and DVD/Blueray players in each room
California King bed in the Master and 2nd bedrooms/Queen bed and queen sleeper sofa in 3rd bedroom
iPod/iPad clocks/speakers in each room
Beach chairs & coolers
Rental Car option available for you, your colleague, a spouse, or other co-tenant (call for details)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10698 Laguna Drive have any available units?
10698 Laguna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10698 Laguna Drive have?
Some of 10698 Laguna Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10698 Laguna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10698 Laguna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10698 Laguna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10698 Laguna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10698 Laguna Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10698 Laguna Drive offers parking.
Does 10698 Laguna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10698 Laguna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10698 Laguna Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10698 Laguna Drive has a pool.
Does 10698 Laguna Drive have accessible units?
No, 10698 Laguna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10698 Laguna Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10698 Laguna Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
