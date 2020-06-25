All apartments in Riverview
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

10625 Lake Montauk Dr

10625 Lake Montauk Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10625 Lake Montauk Dr, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10625 Lake Montauk Drive Riverview - Riverview Lakes Townhomes - PRICED REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!!

Immaculate Townhouse in the Riverview Lakes Townhomes. This beautiful two story 1749 sq. ft. "Abacos" town-home has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a one car garage. Complete kitchen appliance package, 36 kitchen cabinets with raised door panels, programmable thermostat, 40 gallon electric water heater, low maintenance ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen, laundry room and all baths, ceiling fans throughout and upgraded Florida friendly landscaping package. Water is included. Just minutes from Apollo Beach and the Little Manatee River State Park, Riverview Lakes offers excellent recreation and leisure opportunities with prime shopping and dining options close by. This central Riverview location is conveniently located near the I-4 and I-75 for easy commuting. $75 per adult application fee for ReMax and $50 per adult or married couple for HOA application. (HOA also requires a $200 security deposit from tenant to be held by HOA). Once approved $1600 rent and $1650 security deposit to be paid. Small pets negotiable with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. If you have additional question contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters at 813-325-2457 or email at: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM

**Home is not furnished**

(RLNE4941775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10625 Lake Montauk Dr have any available units?
10625 Lake Montauk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10625 Lake Montauk Dr have?
Some of 10625 Lake Montauk Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10625 Lake Montauk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10625 Lake Montauk Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10625 Lake Montauk Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10625 Lake Montauk Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10625 Lake Montauk Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10625 Lake Montauk Dr offers parking.
Does 10625 Lake Montauk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10625 Lake Montauk Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10625 Lake Montauk Dr have a pool?
No, 10625 Lake Montauk Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10625 Lake Montauk Dr have accessible units?
No, 10625 Lake Montauk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10625 Lake Montauk Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10625 Lake Montauk Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
