10625 Lake Montauk Dr

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10625 Lake Montauk Drive Riverview - Riverview Lakes Townhomes - PRICED REDUCED FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!!



Immaculate Townhouse in the Riverview Lakes Townhomes. This beautiful two story 1749 sq. ft. "Abacos" town-home has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a one car garage. Complete kitchen appliance package, 36 kitchen cabinets with raised door panels, programmable thermostat, 40 gallon electric water heater, low maintenance ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen, laundry room and all baths, ceiling fans throughout and upgraded Florida friendly landscaping package. Water is included. Just minutes from Apollo Beach and the Little Manatee River State Park, Riverview Lakes offers excellent recreation and leisure opportunities with prime shopping and dining options close by. This central Riverview location is conveniently located near the I-4 and I-75 for easy commuting. $75 per adult application fee for ReMax and $50 per adult or married couple for HOA application. (HOA also requires a $200 security deposit from tenant to be held by HOA). Once approved $1600 rent and $1650 security deposit to be paid. Small pets negotiable with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. If you have additional question contact Jenny Clark with Re/Max Tampa Home Hunters at 813-325-2457 or email at: JENNY@TAMPAHOMEHUNTERS.COM



**Home is not furnished**



(RLNE4941775)