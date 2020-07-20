All apartments in Riverview
10615 Dawns Light Drive

10615 Dawns Light Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10615 Dawns Light Drive, Riverview, FL 33578

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, location, location. This north facing home is located very close to Hwy 301 and interstate i-75. If you're looking for an attractive spacious home with a very user friendly layout that is aggressively priced this is it. This perfect size home features vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms and a bonus room and comes in just shy of 2k square feet. New stainless steel appliances have just been installed along with all new ceiling fans and light fixtures. This home is move in ready with fresh interior paint and beautiful custom blinds. The home has two living areas as well as a designated dining area and separate breakfast nook. The master features a custom tray ceiling and beautiful new ceiling fan. The master bath features double sinks, shower and bathtub along with brand new light fixtures. The bonus room offers an opportunity for a game room, an office or possibly a fourth bedroom if you bring your own wardrobe closet. Relatively new A/C unit, washer/dryer, fridge and bonus full-size fridge in garage. Back lot line is fenced with no rear neighbors. Tons of shopping and dining options close by including a Lowe's store for quick trips to pick up things for the home. This one is priced to move super fast. Don't miss out. Currently vacant for easy showings.

Listing Courtesy Of FLORIDA LUXURY REALTY
Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10615 Dawns Light Drive have any available units?
10615 Dawns Light Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10615 Dawns Light Drive have?
Some of 10615 Dawns Light Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10615 Dawns Light Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10615 Dawns Light Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10615 Dawns Light Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10615 Dawns Light Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10615 Dawns Light Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10615 Dawns Light Drive offers parking.
Does 10615 Dawns Light Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10615 Dawns Light Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10615 Dawns Light Drive have a pool?
No, 10615 Dawns Light Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10615 Dawns Light Drive have accessible units?
No, 10615 Dawns Light Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10615 Dawns Light Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10615 Dawns Light Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
