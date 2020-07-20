10615 Dawns Light Drive

Amenities

Location, location, location. This north facing home is located very close to Hwy 301 and interstate i-75. If you're looking for an attractive spacious home with a very user friendly layout that is aggressively priced this is it. This perfect size home features vaulted ceilings, 3 bedrooms and a bonus room and comes in just shy of 2k square feet. New stainless steel appliances have just been installed along with all new ceiling fans and light fixtures. This home is move in ready with fresh interior paint and beautiful custom blinds. The home has two living areas as well as a designated dining area and separate breakfast nook. The master features a custom tray ceiling and beautiful new ceiling fan. The master bath features double sinks, shower and bathtub along with brand new light fixtures. The bonus room offers an opportunity for a game room, an office or possibly a fourth bedroom if you bring your own wardrobe closet. Relatively new A/C unit, washer/dryer, fridge and bonus full-size fridge in garage. Back lot line is fenced with no rear neighbors. Tons of shopping and dining options close by including a Lowe's store for quick trips to pick up things for the home. This one is priced to move super fast. Don't miss out. Currently vacant for easy showings.



