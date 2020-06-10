10607 LITTLE BEND LANE

Amenities

Lovely 3 Bedroom with a DEN, Screened Lanai with Nice Yard. Upgraded Kitchen, Open Layout and Tile Throughout this MUST SEE House in South Fork. PLUS this is part of South Fork that is CDD FREE! Bright and Open Well Maintained Home. Inviting FOYER with an elegant mosaic tile inlay design. HOME OFFICE/DEN in the front of the house with a nice large window. UPGRADED KITCHEN offers Granite Counters, Gas Stove, lots of Wood Cabinets and a Sunny Breakfast Nook. Large GREAT ROOM too. MASTER SUITE withTWO closets and large bath with dual sinks, garden tub and shower. EXTENDED SCREENED LANAI makes a great spot to relax and enjoy the cooling Florida Fall weather! PLUS Nicely matured yard with PRIVACY and a Conservation View. Well cared for home is ready for new owners! This section of South Fork offers NO CDDs and Community Pool, Park and Playground. Come see this GREAT PLACE today!