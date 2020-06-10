All apartments in Riverview
Last updated December 16 2019 at 11:55 PM

10607 LITTLE BEND LANE

10607 Little Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10607 Little Bend Lane, Riverview, FL 33579
South Fork

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely 3 Bedroom with a DEN, Screened Lanai with Nice Yard. Upgraded Kitchen, Open Layout and Tile Throughout this MUST SEE House in South Fork. PLUS this is part of South Fork that is CDD FREE! Bright and Open Well Maintained Home. Inviting FOYER with an elegant mosaic tile inlay design. HOME OFFICE/DEN in the front of the house with a nice large window. UPGRADED KITCHEN offers Granite Counters, Gas Stove, lots of Wood Cabinets and a Sunny Breakfast Nook. Large GREAT ROOM too. MASTER SUITE withTWO closets and large bath with dual sinks, garden tub and shower. EXTENDED SCREENED LANAI makes a great spot to relax and enjoy the cooling Florida Fall weather! PLUS Nicely matured yard with PRIVACY and a Conservation View. Well cared for home is ready for new owners! This section of South Fork offers NO CDDs and Community Pool, Park and Playground. Come see this GREAT PLACE today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10607 LITTLE BEND LANE have any available units?
10607 LITTLE BEND LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10607 LITTLE BEND LANE have?
Some of 10607 LITTLE BEND LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10607 LITTLE BEND LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10607 LITTLE BEND LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10607 LITTLE BEND LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10607 LITTLE BEND LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10607 LITTLE BEND LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10607 LITTLE BEND LANE offers parking.
Does 10607 LITTLE BEND LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10607 LITTLE BEND LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10607 LITTLE BEND LANE have a pool?
Yes, 10607 LITTLE BEND LANE has a pool.
Does 10607 LITTLE BEND LANE have accessible units?
No, 10607 LITTLE BEND LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10607 LITTLE BEND LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10607 LITTLE BEND LANE has units with dishwashers.

