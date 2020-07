Amenities

LOVELY THREE BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN THE LAKESIDE COMMUNITY!! ENJOY THE BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF THE LAKE FROM YOUR LARGE COVERED LANAI WHICH IS PERFECT FOR COOKING OUT AND ENJOYING OUR FLORIDA WEATHER. OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH PLANTER SHELVES AND LIVING AND DINING COMBO. KITCHEN FEATURES SOLID WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LOCATED CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, EXPRESSWAYS AND MUCH MORE!