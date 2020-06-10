10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage

Awesome location, close to I75 & 25 min to Macdill or downtown! Granite Counters, Wood Floors, Extra Huge Screened Patio. Open layout with no wasted space. Jack & Jill bath between bedrooms 2&3. Eat in kitchen, inside laundry, garage door openers, fans and large master bedroom with big master shower and walk in closet make this a fabulous rental home. The community features 2 POOLS, parks, basketball courts and playgrounds. Good schools and available 3/6! Pets OK with pet fee. **Qualifications- 550 credit score, 2.5-3x income, all applications considered. *Older photos, new photos coming soon.