Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE

10520 Egret Haven Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10520 Egret Haven Lane, Riverview, FL 33578
South Pointe of Tampa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Awesome location, close to I75 & 25 min to Macdill or downtown! Granite Counters, Wood Floors, Extra Huge Screened Patio. Open layout with no wasted space. Jack & Jill bath between bedrooms 2&3. Eat in kitchen, inside laundry, garage door openers, fans and large master bedroom with big master shower and walk in closet make this a fabulous rental home. The community features 2 POOLS, parks, basketball courts and playgrounds. Good schools and available 3/6! Pets OK with pet fee. **Qualifications- 550 credit score, 2.5-3x income, all applications considered. *Older photos, new photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE have any available units?
10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE have?
Some of 10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE offers parking.
Does 10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE has a pool.
Does 10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10520 EGRET HAVEN LANE has units with dishwashers.

