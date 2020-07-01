10421 Soaring Eagle Drive

Amenities

Welcome to an inviting 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the lovely neighborhood of South Pointe. It is conveniently located off of Hwy 301 in Riverview, FL. You are close to plenty of shopping and dining experiences in the booming South Shore area. The home has 1,665 square feet of living space, a 2 car garage, and a large fenced back yard. The inside of the home has brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living areas and new carpet in all 4 bedrooms. New paint will makes it a great place to live. The layout is a split floor plan with the master bedroom and bath on one side of the home with the guest bedrooms on the other. All of the appliances stay, including stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. South Pointe is a great neighborhood and has a community pool for your enjoyment. You will truly love living here. Call today to schedule your time to view this home.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.