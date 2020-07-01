All apartments in Riverview
Find more places like 10421 Soaring Eagle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Riverview, FL
/
10421 Soaring Eagle Drive
Last updated December 12 2019 at 2:49 PM

10421 Soaring Eagle Drive

10421 Soaring Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Riverview
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10421 Soaring Eagle Drive, Riverview, FL 33578
South Pointe of Tampa

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to an inviting 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the lovely neighborhood of South Pointe. It is conveniently located off of Hwy 301 in Riverview, FL. You are close to plenty of shopping and dining experiences in the booming South Shore area. The home has 1,665 square feet of living space, a 2 car garage, and a large fenced back yard. The inside of the home has brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living areas and new carpet in all 4 bedrooms. New paint will makes it a great place to live. The layout is a split floor plan with the master bedroom and bath on one side of the home with the guest bedrooms on the other. All of the appliances stay, including stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. South Pointe is a great neighborhood and has a community pool for your enjoyment. You will truly love living here. Call today to schedule your time to view this home.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10421 Soaring Eagle Drive have any available units?
10421 Soaring Eagle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10421 Soaring Eagle Drive have?
Some of 10421 Soaring Eagle Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10421 Soaring Eagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10421 Soaring Eagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10421 Soaring Eagle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10421 Soaring Eagle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10421 Soaring Eagle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10421 Soaring Eagle Drive offers parking.
Does 10421 Soaring Eagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10421 Soaring Eagle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10421 Soaring Eagle Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10421 Soaring Eagle Drive has a pool.
Does 10421 Soaring Eagle Drive have accessible units?
No, 10421 Soaring Eagle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10421 Soaring Eagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10421 Soaring Eagle Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lenox at Bloomingdale
5905 Trace Meadow Loop
Riverview, FL 33578
The Retreat at Crosstown
10301 Marsh Harbor Way
Riverview, FL 33578
Preserve at Alafia
9711 Magnolia View Court
Riverview, FL 33578
RiverTree
5959 Bandera Springs Cir
Riverview, FL 33578
Pearce at Pavilion
3603 Pavilion Palms Circle
Riverview, FL 33578
Winthrop West
6218 Watermark Dr
Riverview, FL 33569
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr
Riverview, FL 33578
Wildgrass
13555 Yellow Fern Way
Riverview, FL 33578

Similar Pages

Riverview 1 BedroomsRiverview 2 Bedrooms
Riverview Luxury PlacesRiverview Pet Friendly Places
Riverview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa