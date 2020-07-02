10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Move right in and enjoy this stunning remodeled home in the quiet Summerview Oaks Community. No detail has been left untouched, from new exterior and interior paint, wood tile floors throughout the entire home, brand new kitchen cabinets with granite counters, stainless steel appliances AND remodeled bathrooms. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened in front porch or outback in the large fenced in yard. This is a great community with easy access to the interstate, restaurants, shopping.