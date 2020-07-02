All apartments in Riverview
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE

10413 Summerview Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10413 Summerview Circle, Riverview, FL 33578
Summerview Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Move right in and enjoy this stunning remodeled home in the quiet Summerview Oaks Community. No detail has been left untouched, from new exterior and interior paint, wood tile floors throughout the entire home, brand new kitchen cabinets with granite counters, stainless steel appliances AND remodeled bathrooms. Enjoy your morning coffee on the screened in front porch or outback in the large fenced in yard. This is a great community with easy access to the interstate, restaurants, shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE have any available units?
10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE have?
Some of 10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverview.
Does 10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10413 SUMMERVIEW CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

