10310 Lakeside Vista Drive

Well priced home with First Floor Master Suite, Fenced back yard, 4 Beds/2.5 Bath and new carpeting! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Fenced Yard. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Covered Front Porch. Freshly painted and new carpets in all bedrooms, halls and stairs. Ceramic tiles in Living room and kitchen. 6-panel interior doors throughout. Large Living Room. Master Bedroom downstairs. Bay Windows in Master Bedroom and Kitchen with Window Seat. Sliding Glass Doors off Kitchen to Patio and Fenced Yard. Gas Range, Wood Cabinets. Side By Side Refrigerator. Built in Microwave. All 3 secondary bedrooms are upstairs with very large closets. Ceiling Fans. Quiet neighborhood. A must see.



For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.



