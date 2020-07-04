All apartments in Riverview
10310 Lakeside Vista Drive

10310 Lakeside Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10310 Lakeside Vista Drive, Riverview, FL 33569

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well priced home with First Floor Master Suite, Fenced back yard, 4 Beds/2.5 Bath and new carpeting! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Fenced Yard. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths. Covered Front Porch. Freshly painted and new carpets in all bedrooms, halls and stairs. Ceramic tiles in Living room and kitchen. 6-panel interior doors throughout. Large Living Room. Master Bedroom downstairs. Bay Windows in Master Bedroom and Kitchen with Window Seat. Sliding Glass Doors off Kitchen to Patio and Fenced Yard. Gas Range, Wood Cabinets. Side By Side Refrigerator. Built in Microwave. All 3 secondary bedrooms are upstairs with very large closets. Ceiling Fans. Quiet neighborhood. A must see.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Lynn with Rent Solutions at 813-336-1972.

(RLNE5693981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10310 Lakeside Vista Drive have any available units?
10310 Lakeside Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverview, FL.
How much is rent in Riverview, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Riverview Rent Report.
What amenities does 10310 Lakeside Vista Drive have?
Some of 10310 Lakeside Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10310 Lakeside Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10310 Lakeside Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10310 Lakeside Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10310 Lakeside Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10310 Lakeside Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10310 Lakeside Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 10310 Lakeside Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10310 Lakeside Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10310 Lakeside Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 10310 Lakeside Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10310 Lakeside Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 10310 Lakeside Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10310 Lakeside Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10310 Lakeside Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

