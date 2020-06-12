All apartments in Port Charlotte
582 READING STREET NW

582 Reading Street Northwest
Location

582 Reading Street Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Section 5

Amenities

dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house could be your next home!!! Enjoy the beautiful landscaping and lovely paint as you enter through the main entrance. As you enter the huge amount of living space, and high rise ceilings will definitely give you that roomy feel you've been looking for. The kitchen rests right behind the living space with a beautiful skylight to bring a natural feel to the home. This home features tile throughout the house, except in the bedrooms where you will find carpet. Once you're done admiring the inside of the home venture off to the outside where you can sit back relax and enjoy the screened in lanai, whether it be a nice cookout or maybe just a relaxing evening with Florida's beautiful weather.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

