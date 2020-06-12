582 READING STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house could be your next home!!! Enjoy the beautiful landscaping and lovely paint as you enter through the main entrance. As you enter the huge amount of living space, and high rise ceilings will definitely give you that roomy feel you've been looking for. The kitchen rests right behind the living space with a beautiful skylight to bring a natural feel to the home. This home features tile throughout the house, except in the bedrooms where you will find carpet. Once you're done admiring the inside of the home venture off to the outside where you can sit back relax and enjoy the screened in lanai, whether it be a nice cookout or maybe just a relaxing evening with Florida's beautiful weather.