Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:16 AM

149 Apartments for rent in Port Charlotte, FL with garage

Port Charlotte apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 02:46pm
10 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1477 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
44 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$992
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 21
1 Unit Available
18231 Regan Avenue
18231 Regan Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
18231 Regan Avenue Available 06/15/20 3 BED AND A DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 26
1 Unit Available
20362 Emerald Ave
20362 Emerald Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: June - Dec 2020 RENTED: through May 2020 and January through April 2021 Jan-Mar $2,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Port

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18606 Briggs Cir.
18606 Briggs Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2710 sqft
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * DOCK * HEATED POOL * SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH * TASTEFULLY FURNISHED * WI-FI INTERNET * CABLE AVAILABLE * 2-CAR GARAGE Rented Jan, Feb and March 2020.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Section 79
1 Unit Available
18114 Avonsdale Circle
18114 Avonsdale Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
18114 Avonsdale Circle Port Charlotte - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home on a canal with dock in Port Charlotte. This home is tastefully furnished, has a screened lanai with a beautiful canal view and large fenced yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Section 27
1 Unit Available
1362 Fireside St
1362 Fireside Street, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1584 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath 1,584 Sq Ft, Single Family home in a great neighborhood. Rent: $1,250.00 / month To move in we require one month security deposit + first and last month rent $3,750.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Section 27
1 Unit Available
21466 Michigan Ave
21466 Michigan Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1584 sqft
This beautiful home features 3 large bedrooms with 2 baths and 2 stall garage in perfect location. Huge master suite with dual walk in closets and spacious bathroom with sliding glass doors out to the screened in lanai.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Section 79
1 Unit Available
5087 SILVER BELL DRIVE
5087 Silver Bell Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2697 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON. THREE MONTH MINIMUM. Beautiful sailboat waterfront home with heated pool and spa. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car garage with almost 2700 sq. ft. under air.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Section 2
1 Unit Available
177 CARLISLE AVENUE NW
177 Carlisle Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1844 sqft
Beautiful waterfront home! 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage with a split bedroom floor plan. Kitchen has a breakfast bar with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The living room extends out to the family room at the rear of the house.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Section 8
1 Unit Available
3052 COLLINGSWOOD BOULEVARD
3052 Collingswood Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1807 sqft
This SPACIOUS, immaculate, 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2.5 car garage home is perfect for entertaining all of your friends and family.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Section 43
1 Unit Available
130 CREEK DRIVE SE
130 Creek Drive Southeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2705 sqft
WOW! Welcome home to the lap of luxury! This 2700 sqft home has everything you need to enjoy some R&R time. Large open areas perfect for entertainment, all the way back to the heated pool. Use of the dock is included in this extravagent get away.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Section 27
1 Unit Available
21443 MANATEE AVENUE
21443 Manatee Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home located in Port Charlotte. Home features a galley kitchen, screened lanai, and interior laundry. Conveniently located within minutes of schools and shopping.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18608 ALPHONSE CIRCLE
18608 Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1441 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED POOL HOME ON THE WATER. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath pool home with 1 Car Garage. Bright and airy floor plan with tile and bamboo flooring throughout home. Kitchen has all the essentials and a pass through window to lanai.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Section 15
1 Unit Available
23404 PEACHLAND BOULEVARD
23404 Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2023 sqft
This stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage furnished home is spacious with cathedral ceilings and an open floor plan! The home is close to shopping centers as well as the highway giving you ample day trip opportunities! Enjoy the day poolside

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Section 8
1 Unit Available
1160 BARBOUR AVENUE
1160 Barbour Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1559 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 - NOVEMBER 2020 - PARADISE AWAITS!! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house will exceed your every expectation! Newer kitchen with granite counter tops, bathrooms, floorings and comfortable décor.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Section 51
1 Unit Available
1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD
1588 Birchcrest Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1228 sqft
OFF SEASON RATES - $1600 - 12 % Tourist Tax will apply - BEAUTIFUL, 2 BEDROOM + FLORIDA ROOM HOME WITH FANTASTIC, PANORAMIC VIEWS OF INTERSECTING CANALS! You’ll love the light and bright feel of this attractive home with an abundance of natural

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Section 96
1 Unit Available
473 RICOLD TERRACE
473 Ricold Terrace, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1044 sqft
***AVAILABLE 2021 SEASON***Cute 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage home with community pool . Features include a large eat in kitchen, livng room three bedroom and screen lanai off master bedroom. Close to Shopping , restaurants and more.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Section 79
1 Unit Available
19179 AVIATION COURT E
19179 Aviation Court, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
This meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, waterfront home is PARADISE found! Heated, saltwater pool with spacious, screened lanai overlooks private dock with 6,000 boat lift and the privacy of mangroves across from you.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Section 36
1 Unit Available
281 SEVERIN ROAD SE
281 Severin Road, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1622 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020!! This furnished 3 bedroom pool home with panoramic view of Baldwin Lake with sailboat access to Charlotte Harbor is only minutes to the Harbor and then on to Gulf of Mexico.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Section 23
1 Unit Available
1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW
1011 Tropical Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1558 sqft
THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM DECEMBER 1, 2020 TO MARCH 31, 2021 Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Single Family Home. Fully Furnished and all the conforts of home away from Home.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18371 EDGEWATER DRIVE
18371 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1336 sqft
BOOKED JANUARY 2021 TO MARCH 2021 Beautiful and spacious Heated Pool Home in Port Charlotte located on Edgewater Drive: Two (2) Master bedroom style home with Three (3) Baths, two (2) car garage, and Solar Heated Pool.

1 of 66

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Section 27
1 Unit Available
21032 EVANSTON AVENUE
21032 Evanston Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1334 sqft
RENTAL PRICE REDUCED!!!!!! Charming and spacious 2-bedroom home with beautiful picket fenced in the front and all fenced in the backyard. This home has 2 bedrooms plus a Den or office meticulously maintained and updated.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Section 37
1 Unit Available
4381 MEAGER CIRCLE
4381 Meager Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1462 sqft
THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM JANUARY 1st. 2021 TO MARCH 31st. 2021 Vacation Home in Port Charlotte, FL centrally located to every possible restaurant and lots of shopping centers and near the Harbor.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Port Charlotte, FL

Port Charlotte apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

