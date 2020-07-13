/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020
89 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Port Charlotte, FL
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
26 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$1,044
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 9 at 02:08pm
5 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 5
189 N. Waterway Dr
189 North Waterway Drive Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2061 sqft
- (RLNE5887338)
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 25
540 Lindley Ter
540 Lindley Terrace Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1454 sqft
540 Lindley Ter Available 07/16/20 540 Lindley Terrace - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - ANNUAL - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Carport. Heated saltwater pool and cage built by Nautilus Pools in 2015. Concrete Seawall w/ dock and covered 8000 lb. boat lift.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 21
18231 Regan Avenue
18231 Regan Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1682 sqft
3 BED AND A DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION - 3 BED + DEN- NEW CONSTRUCTION! THIS BEAUTIFUL 3 BED AND A DEN, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE IS ALMOST 1700 SQ FT. BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION, GRANITE AND TILE THROUGHOUT.
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 37
18606 Briggs Cir.
18606 Briggs Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2710 sqft
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * DOCK * HEATED POOL * SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH * TASTEFULLY FURNISHED * WI-FI INTERNET * CABLE AVAILABLE * 2-CAR GARAGE AVAILABLE FOR 2021 SEASON.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
21307-3 Gertrude Ave.
21307 Gertrude Ave, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1170 sqft
- (RLNE3872872)
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Section 6
101 Salem Avenue Northwest
101 Salem Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1451 sqft
Perfect Rent-to-Own Home on Sunrise Waterway! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this home on SALTWATER CANAL front! Perfect for your year-round home or a Winter retreat!! Situated on the Sunrise Waterway -- by boat its less than 10
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Section 26
1435 Fringe Street
1435 Fringe Street, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1971 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Section 33
21880 Felton Ave
21880 Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1342 sqft
This home has been remodeled and updated. This is a full 3 bedroom 2 bath home with a large screened covered lanai area. Don't wait long, rents are on the rise. 3 Bedroom 2 bath 1,400 Sq Ft, Single Family home in a great neighborhood.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 79
18114 Avonsdale Circle
18114 Avonsdale Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
18114 Avonsdale Circle Port Charlotte - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home on a canal with dock in Port Charlotte. This home is tastefully furnished, has a screened lanai with a beautiful canal view and large fenced yard.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
Section 44
17072 Ohara Dr
17072 Ohara Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2091 sqft
Immaculate 3BR, 2BA Waterfront with Boat Dock in Port Charlotte Pool Service available for annual lease.
1 of 42
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Section 26
20185 Dante Ave.
20185 Dante Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2427 sqft
SPACIOUS- 4 BEDROOMS- CENTRAL LOCATION - * 4-BEDROOMS, 2-BATH * OVER 2400 SQ FT * CENTRAL LOCATION * FRESH PAINT INSIDE * NEW CARPET IN 3 BEDROOMS * FENCED IN BACKYARD * TILE AND LAMINATE FLOORING ANNUAL RENTAL. Available now.
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Section 8
1160 BARBOUR AVENUE
1160 Barbour Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1559 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 - NOVEMBER 2020 - PARADISE AWAITS!! This immaculate 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house will exceed your every expectation! Newer kitchen with granite counter tops, bathrooms, floorings and comfortable décor.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Section 37
4381 MEAGER CIRCLE
4381 Meager Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1462 sqft
THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM JANUARY 1st. 2021 TO MARCH 31st. 2021 Vacation Home in Port Charlotte, FL centrally located to every possible restaurant and lots of shopping centers and near the Harbor.
1 of 1
Last updated December 13 at 01:05am
1 Unit Available
Section 45
21034 Ionia Avenue - 1
21034 Ionia Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
848 sqft
Nice 2/1 House available 12/1 Qualifications: * Proof of income for 4 weeks. * We require you make at least three times the amount of rent. * Copies of ID's * Credit, Criminal and Eviction searches are pulled.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Section 96
1051 Forrest Nelson Blvd. #B202
1051 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
848 sqft
CENTRALLY LOCATED IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD IN PORT CHARLOTTE - * 2-BEDROOM, 2-BATH * TILE AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING * GRANITE COUNTERTOPS * SCREENED IN LANAI ANNUAL RENTAL- Updated 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo centrally located in Port
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Section 33
22362 Catherine AVE
22362 Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Nice 3 beds 1 bath home with a carport. Recently updated with newer kitchen and stainless appliances. Small pets okay. First, last, security to move in. Credit score 600+. Fast approval.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Section 13
3550 SHAWN STREET
3550 Shawn Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
988 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom 2 bath 1 car garage single family home in Port Charlotte, FL. Upon entry is the living room that comes with Sofa and 2 recliner chairs, coffee table, end tables with lamps, Wall unit Hutch with flat screen television., tile flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Port Charlotte
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13282 SW Pembroke Circle
13282 Pembroke Circle Southwest, DeSoto County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1562 sqft
Community on the Charlotte County line, close to shopping - This home is a 3/2/2 with a den, located in the deed restricted community of Lake Pembroke. Large open kitchen with dining area. Carpet and linoleum flooring. Screened lanai.
1 of 17
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
17381 Dudley Avenue
17381 Dudley Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1460 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Port Charlotte. The home features a creative floor plan with with upper and lower living areas. In the second floor is a large, screened lanai that is perfect for relaxing.
Results within 5 miles of Port Charlotte
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26304 Explorer RD
26304 Explorer Rd, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1255 sqft
Take advantage of a FREE application & receive an Echo Show 8 when you lease by 7/15!!! This brand new construction home features an open concept living space, a laundry/mud room, vinyl plank flooring throughout, a covered porch, and more! The
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard
2067 North Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
3193 Monday Terrace
3193 Monday Terrace, North Port, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,535
1400 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
