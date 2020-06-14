/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:17 AM
71 Furnished Apartments for rent in Port Charlotte, FL
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 02:46pm
10 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1477 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
44 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
Studio
$992
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,077
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1143 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2300 Aaron St. #109
2300 Aaron Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
869 sqft
Annual furnished rental centrally located in Port Charlotte - 55+ Community First floor condo Fully furnished ready to move in, annual rental only 2-Bedroom 2-Bathroom Updated kitchen cabinets, appliances and counter tops Open floor plan Newer
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 34
1 Unit Available
313 Hinton St
313 Hinton Street, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1008 sqft
213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool - 213 Hinton Street Port Charlotte 3/2/1 with Pool . Fully Furnished Seasonal Rental. Heated Pool, Fenced Yard. Call for more information. Audra Pulaskie 941-218-1732 (RLNE5663580)
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 26
1 Unit Available
20362 Emerald Ave
20362 Emerald Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1220 sqft
***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** - ***VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL*** AVAILABLE: June - Dec 2020 RENTED: through May 2020 and January through April 2021 Jan-Mar $2,200* / month Apr-Dec $1,400* / month *Taxes and Fees not included Port
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
21300 Brinson Avenue-ACH Unit 113
21300 Brinson Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
919 sqft
Seasonal 2b/2b condo Charlotte Square - 2b/2b fully furnished 1 carport with a lovely screened lanai condo in Charlotte Square. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18606 Briggs Cir.
18606 Briggs Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2710 sqft
SPACIOUS 3-BEDROOM, 3-BATH SEASONAL RENTAL - * WATERFRONT * DOCK * HEATED POOL * SPACIOUS WITH 3-BEDROOMS, 3-BATH * TASTEFULLY FURNISHED * WI-FI INTERNET * CABLE AVAILABLE * 2-CAR GARAGE Rented Jan, Feb and March 2020.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 Forrest Nelson Blvd Q103
1515 Forrest Nelson Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
899 sqft
2/2 Condo 55+ Community - Nice 2/2 fully furnished condo in gated community. Ammenities include pool community pool. Must be 55 or older. Close to shopping. Off months are available at a lesser rate. At least one full month required.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Section 79
1 Unit Available
18114 Avonsdale Circle
18114 Avonsdale Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
18114 Avonsdale Circle Port Charlotte - Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath pool home on a canal with dock in Port Charlotte. This home is tastefully furnished, has a screened lanai with a beautiful canal view and large fenced yard.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Section 6
1 Unit Available
160 Godfrey Drive NE
160 Godfrey Avenue Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1380 sqft
Delightfully Furnished Canal Home! - charming 2 bedroom/ 2 bath gulf access home with a Light and Breezy coastal feel. Sit n the large lanai and enjoy the view! Bring your fishing pole, Kayak or Canoe.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Section 23
1 Unit Available
2781 ROCK CREEK DRIVE
2781 Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1124 sqft
Fully furnished and ready for occupancy. Charming Canal front home with carport. Huge back yard. Sit in the shade of the enormous oak tree or down by the water on the dock. 2 Bedrooms, full bath, fully equipped kitchen with stainless appliances.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Section 37
1 Unit Available
18608 ALPHONSE CIRCLE
18608 Alphonse Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1441 sqft
SEASONAL FURNISHED POOL HOME ON THE WATER. Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath pool home with 1 Car Garage. Bright and airy floor plan with tile and bamboo flooring throughout home. Kitchen has all the essentials and a pass through window to lanai.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Section 15
1 Unit Available
23404 PEACHLAND BOULEVARD
23404 Peachland Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2023 sqft
This stunning 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage furnished home is spacious with cathedral ceilings and an open floor plan! The home is close to shopping centers as well as the highway giving you ample day trip opportunities! Enjoy the day poolside
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Section 36
1 Unit Available
281 SEVERIN ROAD SE
281 Severin Road, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1622 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020!! This furnished 3 bedroom pool home with panoramic view of Baldwin Lake with sailboat access to Charlotte Harbor is only minutes to the Harbor and then on to Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Section 8
1 Unit Available
3349 ROCK CREEK DRIVE
3349 Rock Creek Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1672 sqft
FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL. Three bedroom two bath WATERFRONT home in Port Charlotte. Turnkey furnished cleaned and ready for your arrival. Eat in kitchen and formal dining room great for entertaining.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Section 27
1 Unit Available
21527 FAIRWAY AVENUE
21527 Fairway Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
Annual furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom rental property. This newly remodeled house is equip with a fenced in yard for a dog, heated pool and stainless steel appliances. Located in Port Charlotte close to US 41, shopping, i75 and restaurants.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
21405 OLEAN BOULEVARD
21405 Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 (One) bedroom condo located in the Promenades East Condo Association – 5th. Floor with Elevator for convenience.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Section 23
1 Unit Available
1011 TROPICAL AVENUE NW
1011 Tropical Avenue Northwest, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1558 sqft
THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM DECEMBER 1, 2020 TO MARCH 31, 2021 Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Single Family Home. Fully Furnished and all the conforts of home away from Home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Section 37
1 Unit Available
4381 MEAGER CIRCLE
4381 Meager Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1462 sqft
THIS HOME IS BOOKED FROM JANUARY 1st. 2021 TO MARCH 31st. 2021 Vacation Home in Port Charlotte, FL centrally located to every possible restaurant and lots of shopping centers and near the Harbor.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 01:12am
Section 44
1 Unit Available
17072 Ohara Dr
17072 Ohara Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2091 sqft
Immaculate 3BR, 2BA Waterfront with Boat Dock in Port Charlotte Pool Service available for annual lease.
Results within 1 mile of Port Charlotte
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
175 Kings Hwy 724
175 Kings Hwy -Bldg 11-Unit B1, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1137 sqft
175 Kings Highway, unit 724, Punta Gorda, FL 33983 - Seasonal furnished condo. LAKE SUZY AREA! Comfortable two bed, two bath, 2nd floor condo with elevator to your door.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11644 SW Egret Circle #402
11644 Southwest Egret Circle, DeSoto County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERFRONT GROUND FLOOR CONDO CLOSE TO I-75 - * WATERFRONT- BREATHTAKING WATER VIEWS. * COMMUNITY HEATED POOL * CLUBHOUSE * ONLY MINUTES TO I-75, SHOPPING, GOLF COURSE ETC.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
24372 WESTGATE BOULEVARD
24372 Westgate Boulevard, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1642 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL - BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED IN THE ACTIVE, 55+ GOLFING COMMUNITY OF KINGS GATE! Bright and airy open floor plan with soaring ceilings and tile throughout. Spacious updated kitchen.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1750 DUNVEGAN DRIVE
1750 Dunvegan Drive, Charlotte County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1382 sqft
Turnkey, nicely appointed home in the highly popular Kings Gate Resort Style Community.
Similar Pages
Port Charlotte 2 BedroomsPort Charlotte 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Charlotte 3 BedroomsPort Charlotte Apartments with BalconyPort Charlotte Apartments with Garage
Port Charlotte Apartments with GymPort Charlotte Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Charlotte Apartments with ParkingPort Charlotte Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FL
South Bradenton, FLRuskin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLPort LaBelle, FL