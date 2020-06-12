All apartments in Port Charlotte
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

281 SEVERIN ROAD SE

281 Severin Road · (941) 380-6263
Location

281 Severin Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Section 36

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1622 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE APRIL 2020!! This furnished 3 bedroom pool home with panoramic view of Baldwin Lake with sailboat access to Charlotte Harbor is only minutes to the Harbor and then on to Gulf of Mexico. This home sits on over a third of a acre with a 68 foot concrete seawall. Awesome view straight down waterway. Great room floor plan offers engineered wood flooring in main living areas, plantation shutters throughout and newer windows, and carpeting installed 3 years ago. Great room has wood burning fireplace and sliding doors leading to the pool area with view of waterway. Kitchen boasts breakfast bar, tile flooring, granite tile counters, hammered metal ceiling and back splash, double door refrigerator, built in oven, and newer Bosch dishwasher, and pocket sliders for unobstructed view of pool and water way. Master suite has sliders leading to pool area and private bath with access to pool area. Other features include brick pavers on sidewalk, driveway, and pool deck, storm shutters on sliders in rear of home and bath window and on demand instant hot water heater. Oversized 2 car garage has built in storage cabinets and washer and dryer. Proximity to local beaches, dining, shopping, and golf courses makes this property ideal for the Florida lifestyle. Great home in a quiet waterfront neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE have any available units?
281 SEVERIN ROAD SE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE have?
Some of 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE currently offering any rent specials?
281 SEVERIN ROAD SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE pet-friendly?
No, 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE offer parking?
Yes, 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE does offer parking.
Does 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE have a pool?
Yes, 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE has a pool.
Does 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE have accessible units?
No, 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE does not have accessible units.
Does 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 281 SEVERIN ROAD SE does not have units with air conditioning.
