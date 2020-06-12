281 SEVERIN ROAD SE

Amenities

AVAILABLE APRIL 2020!! This furnished 3 bedroom pool home with panoramic view of Baldwin Lake with sailboat access to Charlotte Harbor is only minutes to the Harbor and then on to Gulf of Mexico. This home sits on over a third of a acre with a 68 foot concrete seawall. Awesome view straight down waterway. Great room floor plan offers engineered wood flooring in main living areas, plantation shutters throughout and newer windows, and carpeting installed 3 years ago. Great room has wood burning fireplace and sliding doors leading to the pool area with view of waterway. Kitchen boasts breakfast bar, tile flooring, granite tile counters, hammered metal ceiling and back splash, double door refrigerator, built in oven, and newer Bosch dishwasher, and pocket sliders for unobstructed view of pool and water way. Master suite has sliders leading to pool area and private bath with access to pool area. Other features include brick pavers on sidewalk, driveway, and pool deck, storm shutters on sliders in rear of home and bath window and on demand instant hot water heater. Oversized 2 car garage has built in storage cabinets and washer and dryer. Proximity to local beaches, dining, shopping, and golf courses makes this property ideal for the Florida lifestyle. Great home in a quiet waterfront neighborhood.