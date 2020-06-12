1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ice maker range refrigerator

OFF SEASON RATES - $1600 - 12 % Tourist Tax will apply - BEAUTIFUL, 2 BEDROOM + FLORIDA ROOM HOME WITH FANTASTIC, PANORAMIC VIEWS OF INTERSECTING CANALS! You’ll love the light and bright feel of this attractive home with an abundance of natural light that flows through numerous large windows. Spacious, well-equipped 19x12 eat-in kitchen with sliders and pass-through window. The expansive bay window in the living room captures the peaceful, park-like setting of the front yard with large shade tree. To the rear, you’ll find a large Florida room with large glass windows that create wonderful, long canal views – the perfect spot for entertaining family & friends, or just relaxing. The very private backyard is the perfect spot for fishing, kayaking, or bird watching! Super convenient location just a short drive to all shopping and the Port Charlotte Beach Complex.