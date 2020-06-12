All apartments in Port Charlotte
1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD

1588 Birchcrest Boulevard · (941) 380-6263
Location

1588 Birchcrest Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL 33952
Section 51

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1228 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
OFF SEASON RATES - $1600 - 12 % Tourist Tax will apply - BEAUTIFUL, 2 BEDROOM + FLORIDA ROOM HOME WITH FANTASTIC, PANORAMIC VIEWS OF INTERSECTING CANALS! You’ll love the light and bright feel of this attractive home with an abundance of natural light that flows through numerous large windows. Spacious, well-equipped 19x12 eat-in kitchen with sliders and pass-through window. The expansive bay window in the living room captures the peaceful, park-like setting of the front yard with large shade tree. To the rear, you’ll find a large Florida room with large glass windows that create wonderful, long canal views – the perfect spot for entertaining family & friends, or just relaxing. The very private backyard is the perfect spot for fishing, kayaking, or bird watching! Super convenient location just a short drive to all shopping and the Port Charlotte Beach Complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD have any available units?
1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Charlotte.
Does 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1588 BIRCHCREST BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
