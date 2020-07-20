All apartments in Polk County
843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE

843 Caribbean Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

843 Caribbean Drive, Polk County, FL 33897
Highlands Reserve

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Come view this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located in the gate community of Island Club West. Brand new wood laminate flooring downstairs. Nice neutral color with washer and dryer in the unit. Bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs. Owner pays HOA dues for use of facility including community pool, fitness and more. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and Disney.

HOA approval required. $85 application fee for HOA per adult over 18. Upon approval of HOA $50 orientation fee, $50 parking registration. Don't miss out! 15 minutes to Disney. Walking distance to grocery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE have any available units?
843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE have?
Some of 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
