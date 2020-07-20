843 CARIBBEAN DRIVE

Amenities

Come view this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located in the gate community of Island Club West. Brand new wood laminate flooring downstairs. Nice neutral color with washer and dryer in the unit. Bedrooms and bathrooms upstairs. Owner pays HOA dues for use of facility including community pool, fitness and more. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and Disney.



HOA approval required. $85 application fee for HOA per adult over 18. Upon approval of HOA $50 orientation fee, $50 parking registration. Don't miss out! 15 minutes to Disney. Walking distance to grocery.