730 PINE CONE DRIVE
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

730 PINE CONE DRIVE

730 Pine Cone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

730 Pine Cone Drive, Polk County, FL 33897
Florida Pines

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
FULLY FURNISHED home with heated pool is located in the fantastic Florida Pines resort community. This home has two Disney themed rooms and a king master suite with a wrought iron sleigh bed, 2 walk-in closets & garden tub. This spacious home has an open plan kitchen/dining/living room w/vaulted ceilings overlooking your private pool with no rear neighbors. Has upscale furnishings, all appliances, linens, cooking gear and ceiling fans. The Florida Pines resort has its own clubhouse and large community pool as well as a tot-lot. This home is resort-style living in a quiet area near Disney, Universal and all central Florida has to offer. It's also a short ride to Tampa/St Pete and Kennedy Space Center. Unlike most Florida pool homes, there are no rear neighbors so you have privacy while being close to everything. This home gives the feeling of a year-round vacation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 PINE CONE DRIVE have any available units?
730 PINE CONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 730 PINE CONE DRIVE have?
Some of 730 PINE CONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 PINE CONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
730 PINE CONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 PINE CONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 730 PINE CONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 730 PINE CONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 730 PINE CONE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 730 PINE CONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 PINE CONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 PINE CONE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 730 PINE CONE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 730 PINE CONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 730 PINE CONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 730 PINE CONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 PINE CONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 PINE CONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 730 PINE CONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
