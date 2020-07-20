730 PINE CONE DRIVE

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED home with heated pool is located in the fantastic Florida Pines resort community. This home has two Disney themed rooms and a king master suite with a wrought iron sleigh bed, 2 walk-in closets & garden tub. This spacious home has an open plan kitchen/dining/living room w/vaulted ceilings overlooking your private pool with no rear neighbors. Has upscale furnishings, all appliances, linens, cooking gear and ceiling fans. The Florida Pines resort has its own clubhouse and large community pool as well as a tot-lot. This home is resort-style living in a quiet area near Disney, Universal and all central Florida has to offer. It's also a short ride to Tampa/St Pete and Kennedy Space Center. Unlike most Florida pool homes, there are no rear neighbors so you have privacy while being close to everything. This home gives the feeling of a year-round vacation.