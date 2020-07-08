4574 Terrasonesta Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED! GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS WONDERFUL 5 bed, 5 bathroom TOWNHOUSE, at SOLTERRA RESORT, ( available unfurnished as well ). Each room in the home is tastefully decorated and furnished. The screened-in patio and pool are perfect for easy, cozy entertainment and fun in the beautiful Florida sun. Just a short distance away is the community clubhouse, which offers a pool, water slide, lazy river, fitness center, cafe, and tennis courts for guests and residents. Conveniently located near I-4, Solterra Springs offers residents easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Sea World and downtown Orlando. Davenport hosts events for locals and visitor all year long including the Horse Creak, Winterfest, and more. Top-rated restaurants, shopping, professional sports teams, residents of all ages will love this home or vacation get-away. This house is ready to move in! Fully furnished and equipped, no rear neighbors and 2 assigned parking spaces right at the door. You can benefit from all of the Resort amenities and Water Park at this Resort! Home offers a private pool overlooking a conservation area and descent size patio to sun-bath under the Floridian sun!