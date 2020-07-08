All apartments in Polk County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:37 PM

4574 Terrasonesta Dr

4574 Terrasonesta Drive · (855) 284-1142
Location

4574 Terrasonesta Drive, Polk County, FL 33837
Oakmont

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 2265 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED! GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS WONDERFUL 5 bed, 5 bathroom TOWNHOUSE, at SOLTERRA RESORT, ( available unfurnished as well ). Each room in the home is tastefully decorated and furnished. The screened-in patio and pool are perfect for easy, cozy entertainment and fun in the beautiful Florida sun. Just a short distance away is the community clubhouse, which offers a pool, water slide, lazy river, fitness center, cafe, and tennis courts for guests and residents. Conveniently located near I-4, Solterra Springs offers residents easy access to Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, Sea World and downtown Orlando. Davenport hosts events for locals and visitor all year long including the Horse Creak, Winterfest, and more. Top-rated restaurants, shopping, professional sports teams, residents of all ages will love this home or vacation get-away. This house is ready to move in! Fully furnished and equipped, no rear neighbors and 2 assigned parking spaces right at the door. You can benefit from all of the Resort amenities and Water Park at this Resort! Home offers a private pool overlooking a conservation area and descent size patio to sun-bath under the Floridian sun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4574 Terrasonesta Dr have any available units?
4574 Terrasonesta Dr has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4574 Terrasonesta Dr have?
Some of 4574 Terrasonesta Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4574 Terrasonesta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4574 Terrasonesta Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4574 Terrasonesta Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4574 Terrasonesta Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4574 Terrasonesta Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4574 Terrasonesta Dr offers parking.
Does 4574 Terrasonesta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4574 Terrasonesta Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4574 Terrasonesta Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4574 Terrasonesta Dr has a pool.
Does 4574 Terrasonesta Dr have accessible units?
No, 4574 Terrasonesta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4574 Terrasonesta Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4574 Terrasonesta Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4574 Terrasonesta Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4574 Terrasonesta Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
