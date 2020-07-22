All apartments in Polk County
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

454 St Georges Cir

454 St Georges Cir · No Longer Available
Location

454 St Georges Cir, Polk County, FL 33839

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NO APPLICATION FEE! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath new build is beautiful and exceptionally located! Experience a quiet, hometown feel while located just minutes away from the Polk Parkway and other major roadways for convenient commuting. Winter Haven's newest community, Normandy Heights.Winter Haven offers an array of activities and nightlife including Legoland, boating on the Chain of Lakes, enjoying a movie, playing a round of golf or strolling historic downtown with shops, dining and live music! Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 St Georges Cir have any available units?
454 St Georges Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 454 St Georges Cir have?
Some of 454 St Georges Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 St Georges Cir currently offering any rent specials?
454 St Georges Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 St Georges Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 454 St Georges Cir is pet friendly.
Does 454 St Georges Cir offer parking?
Yes, 454 St Georges Cir offers parking.
Does 454 St Georges Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 454 St Georges Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 St Georges Cir have a pool?
No, 454 St Georges Cir does not have a pool.
Does 454 St Georges Cir have accessible units?
No, 454 St Georges Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 454 St Georges Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 St Georges Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 454 St Georges Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 454 St Georges Cir has units with air conditioning.
