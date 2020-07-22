454 St Georges Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NO APPLICATION FEE! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath new build is beautiful and exceptionally located! Experience a quiet, hometown feel while located just minutes away from the Polk Parkway and other major roadways for convenient commuting. Winter Haven's newest community, Normandy Heights.Winter Haven offers an array of activities and nightlife including Legoland, boating on the Chain of Lakes, enjoying a movie, playing a round of golf or strolling historic downtown with shops, dining and live music! Washer and dryer included! Most pets welcome! Call 407-495-4744, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. To set an appointment or get more info on this house, 407-495-4744 or email us at rental@citravest.com or visit us online at www.citravest.com