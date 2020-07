Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils. Screened back patio and no neighbors to the back of the house. All bedrooms are fully furnished with beds, dressers and linens. Master suite features a half bath. Washer and dryer included. Lawn care and utilities (up to $200) included in rent. Rent price is for 3 to 7 month lease term. Property is available for 90 days or less at $2200. Call for details. Garage and one bedroom closet are not included with rental.