Polk County, FL
406 2ND STREET
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:09 PM

406 2ND STREET

406 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

406 2nd Street, Polk County, FL 33823

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single family home that has been completely remodeled and updated. This 3 bedroom 1 bath open concept home features a split bedroom floorplan. Brand new laminate flooring throughout with new range and microwave in the kitchen. Refrigerator and closet doors to be added. The new roof, HVAC, and water heater allow for low cost and economical monthly utilities. Sit outside under the covered porch located in the front of the home or enjoy the outdoor space of the nice sized backyard. Perfect space for family get togethers, due to the fact that the garage is separate from the home and has plenty of parking in the front area of the garage. The home is conveniently located on the border of Winter Haven and Auburndale which is minutes from WalMart, downtown Auburndale, and is right off Hwy 92.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 2ND STREET have any available units?
406 2ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 406 2ND STREET have?
Some of 406 2ND STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
406 2ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 406 2ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 406 2ND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 406 2ND STREET offers parking.
Does 406 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 2ND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 406 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 406 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 406 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 406 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 2ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 2ND STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 406 2ND STREET has units with air conditioning.
