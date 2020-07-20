404 WALTER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Nice, Clean, Roomy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in SunRay. This home has lots of extras. For starters there is a 15 X 6 Front Screened porch at the entrance of the home leading into a nice size living room with a large picture window. The kitchen and dinette form a roomy family area with nice appliances, wood cabinets and easy access to the laundry room. The 2 bedrooms are side by side. 14 X 10 and 11 X 10 with the bathroom close by that has a tub and shower combo with new toilet and vanity. Beyond the utility room there is a work shop with built in shelves and room for storage. There is another screened room that is 28 X 12 just beyond the one car carport. Fantastic for evening coffee or you could enjoy sun bathing or grilling in the outdoor fenced in patio private area that is 18 X 14. The back yard has a variety of fruit trees and the front yard had beautiful palms. This would be a very nice place to call home.