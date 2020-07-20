All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 404 WALTER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, FL
/
404 WALTER AVENUE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

404 WALTER AVENUE

404 Walter Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

404 Walter Avenue, Polk County, FL 33843
Sun Ray Homes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Nice, Clean, Roomy 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home in SunRay. This home has lots of extras. For starters there is a 15 X 6 Front Screened porch at the entrance of the home leading into a nice size living room with a large picture window. The kitchen and dinette form a roomy family area with nice appliances, wood cabinets and easy access to the laundry room. The 2 bedrooms are side by side. 14 X 10 and 11 X 10 with the bathroom close by that has a tub and shower combo with new toilet and vanity. Beyond the utility room there is a work shop with built in shelves and room for storage. There is another screened room that is 28 X 12 just beyond the one car carport. Fantastic for evening coffee or you could enjoy sun bathing or grilling in the outdoor fenced in patio private area that is 18 X 14. The back yard has a variety of fruit trees and the front yard had beautiful palms. This would be a very nice place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 WALTER AVENUE have any available units?
404 WALTER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 404 WALTER AVENUE have?
Some of 404 WALTER AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 WALTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
404 WALTER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 WALTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 404 WALTER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 404 WALTER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 404 WALTER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 404 WALTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 WALTER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 WALTER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 404 WALTER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 404 WALTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 404 WALTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 404 WALTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 WALTER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 WALTER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 WALTER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Lake House Apartments
200 Village Blvd
Davenport, FL 33896
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir
Winter Haven, FL 33884
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Landings at Four Corners
1000 Ketner St
Four Corners, FL 33897
Lakeshore Club
1300 S Lake Howard Dr
Winter Haven, FL 33880
Champions Vue Apartments
101 Champions Vue Loop
Davenport, FL 33897

Similar Pages

Polk County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLHighland City, FLFuller Heights, FLWinter Haven, FLCypress Gardens, FLCelebration, FL
Poinciana, FLLake Wales, FLDavenport, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FLBartow, FLPlant City, FLSt. Cloud, FLHaines City, FLSouthchase, FLHorizon West, FLMeadow Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida