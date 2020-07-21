All apartments in Polk County
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

364 HIGH POINT DRIVE

364 High Point Dr · No Longer Available
Location

364 High Point Dr, Polk County, FL 33837
Westbury

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
Pool and lawn service are included in this spacious/open floor plan with almost 1600 sq ft of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings in great room/kitchen area, counter bar with eating space, dining area and large living room. Master suite bath has access to pool area which is screened in with view of canal. Mini master with private bath. Located off Hwy 4 and just minutes to I4 in Westbury.

Sorry, no pets or section 8.

12 Month Lease
$75 Application fee per adult
$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.
$5 monthly tech fee

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE have any available units?
364 HIGH POINT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
364 HIGH POINT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 364 HIGH POINT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
