364 HIGH POINT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage

Pool and lawn service are included in this spacious/open floor plan with almost 1600 sq ft of living space, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and 2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings in great room/kitchen area, counter bar with eating space, dining area and large living room. Master suite bath has access to pool area which is screened in with view of canal. Mini master with private bath. Located off Hwy 4 and just minutes to I4 in Westbury.



Sorry, no pets or section 8.



12 Month Lease

$75 Application fee per adult

$125 Lease Processing fee due once application is approved.

$5 monthly tech fee



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!! condition.