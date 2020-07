Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Great location, 4 /2 with screened pool,no carpet, upgraded kitchen, covered porch, split bedrooms, freshly painted, one car garage, 2 car space for parking. Owner looking for good credit 600+ all adults, proof of net income to equal 30% for rent. Prefer no pets. Limit on number of cars to 2, no parking in the street. Laminated wood flooring on all bedrooms, tile on the rest of the house. Cozy lanai area great for patio table, bbq grill and morning coffee.