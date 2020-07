Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located off of St Rd 60 near Lake Wales Country Club and sits directly across from an orange grove. Freshly painted interior with tile flooring throughout for easy maintenance and ceiling fans to help stay cool in the hot months. Kitchen has remodeled cabinets and countertops and connects into a large utility room with full size washer/dryer hookups. Sun room leads out to the spacious backyard. Pet Friendly! Call today!