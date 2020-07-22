321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This single story 4 bed 3 bath Europa plan has plenty of room and storage space. The kitchen has an oversized pantry, all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and upgraded cabinets. The flooring in the foyer, kitchen and bathrooms is wood effect linoleum, family room, dining room and all bedrooms are carpeted. Conveniently located in one of the fastest growing corridors in Central Florida. You will enjoy an easy commute to Tampa, Orlando and the major Theme Parks and Resorts. The owner has installed blinds, gutters, solar panels, irrigation system and has also screened and tiled the front and back patio's. Don't delay make your appointment to view today!