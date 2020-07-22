All apartments in Polk County
321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM

321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP

321 Hidden Lake Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

321 Hidden Lake Loop, Polk County, FL 33844

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This single story 4 bed 3 bath Europa plan has plenty of room and storage space. The kitchen has an oversized pantry, all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and upgraded cabinets. The flooring in the foyer, kitchen and bathrooms is wood effect linoleum, family room, dining room and all bedrooms are carpeted. Conveniently located in one of the fastest growing corridors in Central Florida. You will enjoy an easy commute to Tampa, Orlando and the major Theme Parks and Resorts. The owner has installed blinds, gutters, solar panels, irrigation system and has also screened and tiled the front and back patio's. Don't delay make your appointment to view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP have any available units?
321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Polk County, FL.
What amenities does 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP have?
Some of 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP offers parking.
Does 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP have a pool?
No, 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 HIDDEN LAKE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
