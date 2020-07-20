All apartments in Polk County
250 ANNABELLE WAY
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:31 PM

250 ANNABELLE WAY

250 Annabelle Way · No Longer Available
Location

250 Annabelle Way, Polk County, FL 33837
Watersong

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome Home!!! This BRAND NEW Town Home. 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom at Williams Preserve, a GATED COMMUNITY close to Champions Gate, Walt Disney World, supermarkets and pharmacy . The Kitchen has dual sink and breakfast island, 42" cabinets , dual panel windows for energy efficiency. SPACIOUS MASTER BATH rainhead and separate handheld shower RELAX at your community pool with close proximity to unit. CONTROL YOUR HOME ONLY FROM A SINGLE APP. ADT SECURITY SISTEM included in the rent price. LANDLORD IS FLEXIBLE TO RENT IT WITH FURNITURE $1,700monthly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

