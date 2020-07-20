250 ANNABELLE WAY

Amenities

Welcome Home!!! This BRAND NEW Town Home. 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom at Williams Preserve, a GATED COMMUNITY close to Champions Gate, Walt Disney World, supermarkets and pharmacy . The Kitchen has dual sink and breakfast island, 42" cabinets , dual panel windows for energy efficiency. SPACIOUS MASTER BATH rainhead and separate handheld shower RELAX at your community pool with close proximity to unit. CONTROL YOUR HOME ONLY FROM A SINGLE APP. ADT SECURITY SISTEM included in the rent price. LANDLORD IS FLEXIBLE TO RENT IT WITH FURNITURE $1,700monthly