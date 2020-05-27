231 SALAMANCA ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Aldea Reserve-231 Salamanca Rd Davenport FL 33837. The spacious floor plan of This Single Family House with four bedrooms and a large family room with an additional nook creating a living space to match your lifestyle. Tile is standard in all bathrooms and in the modern designed kitchen. Both bathrooms also come standard with double sinks. Upgrades in this home include: 42" kitchen uppers, crown on kitchen cabinets, extended tile throughout select living areas, granite counter tops in the kitchen, master bath and bath #2, lighting upgrades throughout the home, a covered back porch