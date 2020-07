Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit

Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 1 bath rental. This wonderfully decorated quaint home sits on a quiet corner with large lot. Living area just inside front door is perfect for reading and relaxing. Large Family room has leather couches and recliner. Family room opens to eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Kitchen is fully stocked with utensils and cookware and breakfast nook has a large table and chairs to seat 8. Sliding glass doors off breakfast nook open to screened porch with patio set overlooking large fenced back yard with fire pit. All bedrooms are furnished with queen beds, dressers and bedside tables. Bathroom has been fully updated. Lawn care included in rent. Price listed is for 12 months or longer lease period with no utilities included. Property can be leased for 7 to 12 Months for $1950 a month including utilities, 2 to 7 months at $2300 a month including utilities, or less than 2 months at $3400 a month including utilities. Call for more details.