146 Berlwood Way

on-site laundry pool guest suite basketball court tennis court internet access

Rent a beautifully furnished home just a few minutes south of Disney World off I-4, Exit 58. Near all the Orlando and Disney attractions. Features three bedroom suites. Plush queen bed in master suite, plush queen bed in second guest suite, and a twin high riser in third guest suite. Home accommodates six people comfortably. Spacious kitchen, breakfast nook, laundry room, internet ready, HDTV, cable and free telephone.

Amenities: Community Swimming Pool,Tennis Court, Basketball Court, huge lanai overlooking pond, home is on half acre in a cul-de-sac. Very private.