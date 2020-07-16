All apartments in Polk County
1438 Chelsea Drive
Last updated June 28 2020 at 4:27 PM

1438 Chelsea Drive

1438 Chelsea Drive · (844) 348-5226
Location

1438 Chelsea Drive, Polk County, FL 33897

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1528 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
!Spacious 3/2.5 townhouse in the highly desired (zoned for short-term rental) community of Legacy Park! Located 20 minutes from major attractions with easy access to 192, I-4, and the 429 - ceramic tile floors throughout the downstairs and wet areas! Open floor plan with soaring volume ceilings! Large kitchen with 42" cabinetry, breakfast bar, and all appliances included! Lovely screened-in patio overlooking an open green space and no back neighbors! Outdoor storage unit to house your tools! all bedrooms upstairs, each with private bath ceiling fans in both bedrooms! Towns at Legacy Park offers residents a gorgeous resort-style swimming pool and heated spa + covered lanai, outdoor shower and community bathrooms! Close proximity to a wide variety of shopping! Schedule your viewing today!
FULLY FURNISHED!!!Spacious 3/2.5 townhouse in the highly desired community of Legacy Park! Located 20 minutes from major attractions with easy access to 192, I-4, and the 429 - Some of the many features you will find within this Townhouse include, Open floor plan with soaring volume ceilings! Large kitchen with 42" cabinetry, breakfast bar, and all appliances included! Lovely screened-in patio overlooking an open green space and no back neighbors! Outdoor storage unit to house your tools! Inside utility hookup upstairs! all bedrooms upstairs, each with private bath ceiling fans in both bedrooms! Towns at Legacy Park offers residents a gorgeous resort-style swimming pool and heated spa + covered lanai, outdoor shower and community bathrooms! Close proximity to a wide variety of shopping! Schedule your viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 Chelsea Drive have any available units?
1438 Chelsea Drive has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1438 Chelsea Drive have?
Some of 1438 Chelsea Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 Chelsea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1438 Chelsea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 Chelsea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1438 Chelsea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 1438 Chelsea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1438 Chelsea Drive offers parking.
Does 1438 Chelsea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1438 Chelsea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 Chelsea Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1438 Chelsea Drive has a pool.
Does 1438 Chelsea Drive have accessible units?
No, 1438 Chelsea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 Chelsea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1438 Chelsea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1438 Chelsea Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1438 Chelsea Drive has units with air conditioning.
