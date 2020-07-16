1438 Chelsea Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

!Spacious 3/2.5 townhouse in the highly desired (zoned for short-term rental) community of Legacy Park! Located 20 minutes from major attractions with easy access to 192, I-4, and the 429 - ceramic tile floors throughout the downstairs and wet areas! Open floor plan with soaring volume ceilings! Large kitchen with 42" cabinetry, breakfast bar, and all appliances included! Lovely screened-in patio overlooking an open green space and no back neighbors! Outdoor storage unit to house your tools! all bedrooms upstairs, each with private bath ceiling fans in both bedrooms! Towns at Legacy Park offers residents a gorgeous resort-style swimming pool and heated spa + covered lanai, outdoor shower and community bathrooms! Close proximity to a wide variety of shopping! Schedule your viewing today!

FULLY FURNISHED!!!Spacious 3/2.5 townhouse in the highly desired community of Legacy Park! Located 20 minutes from major attractions with easy access to 192, I-4, and the 429 - Some of the many features you will find within this Townhouse include, Open floor plan with soaring volume ceilings! Large kitchen with 42" cabinetry, breakfast bar, and all appliances included! Lovely screened-in patio overlooking an open green space and no back neighbors! Outdoor storage unit to house your tools! Inside utility hookup upstairs! all bedrooms upstairs, each with private bath ceiling fans in both bedrooms! Towns at Legacy Park offers residents a gorgeous resort-style swimming pool and heated spa + covered lanai, outdoor shower and community bathrooms! Close proximity to a wide variety of shopping! Schedule your viewing today!