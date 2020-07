14237 NATURES RESERVE DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage

FANTASTIC 4 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH DAVID WEEKLEY BUILT SANDPIPER II MODEL ON A TRANQUIL CONSERVATION AREA/TURTLE PRESERVE IN FISHHAWK RANCH WEST!! LIGHT AND BRIGHT DESIGNER EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED 42" WOOD CABINETS W/CROWN MOLDING, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BACKSPLASH, PENDANT LIGHTING AND PANTRY. THE ENTIRE FIRST FLOOR HAS UPGRADED WOOD-LOOK TILE FOR EASY MAINTENANCE. ALL THE BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS. THE ELEGANT MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES AN ADDITIONAL SITTING AREA, LUXURY EN-SUITE BATH WITH DUAL SINKS, GRANITE COUNTERS, OVERSIZED SHOWER AND HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET! ONE OF THE ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS ALSO HAS AN EN-SUITE BATH FOR GUESTS, TEENAGERS, OR IN-LAWS! ENJOY TONS OF UPGRADES THRU-OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME INCLUDING CROWN MOLDING, WIDE BASEBOARDS, ART NICHES, SURROUND SOUND IN THE GREAT ROOM, DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS AND SO MUCH MORE. THIS A-RATED SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMUNITY OFFERS A RESORT-STYLE POOL AND SPLASH PARK, A LAKEHOUSE, FITNESS CENTER, PLAYGROUND, BASKETBALL COURT, AND MILES OF HIKING/NATURES TRAILS. DON'T MISS THIS ONE!!