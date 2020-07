Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Country living. This country home features a formal living room, family room, remodeled kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage. Split bedrooms, master bedroom has its own private bath, the other three bedrooms are located on the other side of the home . These bedrooms are large with good size closet space. Inside laundry room features a new stackable front load washer and dryer. Great family home! Available now.